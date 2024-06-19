Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement
David Beckham's wife sparkles as she talks Victoria Beckham Beauty with fans

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday evening, the ever fabulous Victoria Beckham looked incredible as she took to Instagram to unveil her newest product from her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is the skincare Queen

The 50-year-old delighted followers as she gave a beauty tutorial on her newest product, the 'FeatherFix Brow Gel'. Wearing a light blue dress with wide lapels, and sporting long luscious hair, the former Spice Girl looked tanned and glowing as she showed how impressive the tool was. We also noticed two very large, sparkly diamond tennis bracelets dangling from her wrists as she showed how to use the item. Nothing like some glittering gems to go alongside exciting news, right?

The fashion mogul, who is famously totally obsessed with beauty said : "My brow obsession continues, and after years of development it is here! I wanted to create the perfect Brow Gel - it was important to me that FeatherFix had enough hold to last all day, but I also wanted to make sure my brows still looked full, fresh and bushy. Our bespoke tiny brush applicator ensures you can apply with precision and groom each individual eyebrow hair. Available in clear (which I use with BabyBlade Eye Brow pencil in Light Brunette) and 4 tinted shades so everyone can find their perfect shade."

How exciting!

A few hours later, VB's lovely daughter, 12-year-old Harper, took over her mum's Instagram to share a makeup tutorial, demonstrating how she perfects her eyebrows, using products from her beauty line.

In the charming video, Harper smiled sweetly while showing a before and after with the eyebrow mascara, much to the delight of her mother.

Harper is now 12 and all grown up!© Instagram
Harper using the new FeatherFix from Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria humorously captioned the post, "Someone stole my @victoriabeckhambeauty FeatherFix! Kisses #HarperSeven xxx."

A chip off the block if ever we saw it!

