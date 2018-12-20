The Marks & Spencer pleated skirt that Laura Tobin can't get enough of - it's SO shiny The Good Morning Britain star embraces the metallic trend

Laura Tobin once again brought the glamour on Good Morning Britain in the most amazing metallic pleated skirt! The mother-of-one teamed her bright, fuschia pink White Stuff cardigan with M&S's colour block satin pleated midi skirt which set her back an affordable £39.50. Made in a mix of plum tones - it also comes in green and blue and is currently available online in all sizes. The satin texture boasts bold shades of pink in striped detail and a striking glitter waistband, which gave her entire look a festive edge. Silver Zara heels proved the perfect finishing touch to the shimmering ensemble.

Laura looked magnificent in metallics

The ITV favourite is loving shopping in the iconic high street store lately - she has actually worn Marks & Spencer's twice in two days. On Wednesday, Laura teamed her glittery pink pleated skirt with a grey jumper that was adorned with sequin moon and stars that cost £25 from the Collection range.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

We love the fact that the knit is a stylish alternative to an Xmas jumper. And, with it's chic finish - you could actually wear it throughout the year - not just for the festive period.

The 37-year-old spoke to The Express about her wardrobe and you may be surprised to know that she doesn't like wearing the classic shade of black. "I've always embraced colour and don't tend to wear black, brown or grey. I recently had to buy a black coat for a funeral as I didn’t have one." Laura also mentioned she is a big accessories gal. "I have at least 40 pairs of shoes at work and another 20 pairs of heels at home, plus wellies, flip-flops – so around 70. I’m not big on handbags. I use a small satchel-type LK Bennett bag for every day, but I have about 20 clutch bags for events and evenings."

