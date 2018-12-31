Scarlett Moffatt stuns in red gown as she reflects on 2018: "I've never felt as happy and confident" She also let slip where she plans to bring in the new year and we're kind of jealous…

Scarlett Moffatt has taken to Instagram and wowed her fans with her outfit choice. Uploading a gorgeous split-photograph of herself to her grid in two different poses, the 28-year-old former Gogglebox star looked nothing but stunning while she revealed what she has learnt about herself in 2018. Wearing a show-stopping dress that would definitely qualify as a ball gown, it was the epitome of glamour. Floor length, the lipstick red gown fitted her perfectly, cinching her waist in and hugging in all the right places. Featuring a Bardot neckline and short sleeves, it feature a beautiful cluster of diamantes along the top which really upped the glam factor.

Keeping her beauty look just as breathtaking, she wore her hair up in a beautiful undone up-do. Tousled and pulled back into a bun at the nape of her neck, she left strands of wavy hair down which framed her face beautifully. For her makeup she opted for classic smoky eyes in hues of dark browns and black. She finished with a pop of highlighter in the corners of her eyes - a trick many makeup artists will tell you makes them look bigger. Her skin was warm and dewy and her lips were left nude so as not to distract from the dress.

In the comment of the post, she revealed she was feeling reflective about the year she has had. She wrote, "Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people. I’ve learnt so much in 2018", before listing exactly what. Among her wisdom was the likes of, "I don’t have time to hate people who hate me, because I’m too busy loving those who love me", and "sometimes by removing people from your life you actually gain so much self worth".

She then finished by saying, "I’ve never felt as happy & confident in my life as I have the last 4 month" - which we suspect has something to do with the fact she was such a brilliant co-host on I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp - before saying "& I’m gonna continue that in 2019". She's set to party the night away in Hong Kong to celebrate NYE so she's certainly starting the year right…