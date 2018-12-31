Lorraine Kelly just made a £15 Topshop dress look SO expensive Ok, we need this dress ASAP

Lorraine Kelly certainly saves the best till last when it comes to her wardrobe! The ITV favourite rocked a stunning floral dress on New Years Eve that has turned out to be the bargain of the year. The 59-year-old TV veteran's dress is from high street store Topshop and costs just £15 in the brand's highly awaited January sale. Originally priced at £49, the multicoloured floral print number is cut in an on-trend midi length, with ruched detail at the waist and voluminous sleeves that are tailored at the cuffs. It's the kind of number that is super versatile - ideal for a dinner event, date or party! It is still available online in a variety of sizes - but with a price tag like that, it's selling like hot cakes, so snap it up now if you don't want to be disappointed.

We loved Lorraine's floral dress

The mother-of-one is a longtime fan of the high street and is rarely seen in designer threads - choosing instead to step out in affordable threads that we can all get our hands on.

£15, Topshop

On Christmas Eve, the Scottish star wore a dazzling check midi dress from Zara. The fancy frock featured a sleek fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Priced at £79.99, it's part of the Spanish brand's current collection. What's more, it appeared that Lorraine had inspired a few other colleagues with this look - Loose Women's Jane Moore wore it a few days later!

Lorraine has her own range with JD Williams and fans love her edit which has everything from funky dresses to gorgeous jackets and accessories. Speaking about her line with the brand and being a style icon for women in their 50's, she told the Daily Mail: "In this day and age, we're feisty, fashionable and intelligent women who want more from life. We want to look great, feel great and this is such an exciting opportunity for me."

