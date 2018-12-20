Lorraine responds to criticism after wowing in daring minidress Who says you can't wear a mini over a certain age?

There are two fashion rules that often get repeated: a little black dress never goes out of style, and you shouldn't wear skirts above the knee when you're over 40. Well Loraine Kelly decided to embrace one and fully ignore the other when she stepped out on Thursday wearing a daring black 60s-style minidress – and she looked utterly fab! The retro-inspired frock is from high street favourite Zara and features a fun ruffled skirt, long sleeves and a polo neck top. The Scottish star teamed it with a pair of black ankle boots from Kurt Geiger, elongating her slim legs.

Lorraine's look divided some fans

Lorraine's fans went wild for the look when a snap was posted on the official @Lorraine Instagram account. One wrote: "Go for it Lorraine, fab legs" and another commented: "I think you look fabulous". A third added: "Love the boots". However, some social media users criticised the 59-year-old for choosing such a racy style. One Twitter user wrote: "Not being nasty but a tad too short I think". However, the upfront star responded by saying: "To be honest I thought that too – but as it is nearly Xmas I hoped I would get away with it!" We think you made the right choice, Lorraine!

During the show, the mum-of-one was forced to walk off the show, causing concern amongst her loyal viewers. The host in fact had a nasty cough, and had to take herself away from the cameras to get herself a drink of water. It was during the final fashion segment of the show that Lorraine left Mark Heyes to present alone, shortly before returning with a mug in her hand – and joking that she'd need to ask Dr Hillary for a cough remedy!

"I'm coughing, I'm going to need to go and get… some water," she said to Mark, who encouraged her to go. "You go, you go and get some water," he said, taking the reins in her absence. When she returned, he said, "Bless you are you all right?" to which Lorraine replied: "I'm fine, I'm fine."

