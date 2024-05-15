I've had Stacey Solomon's tummy flattering swimsuit on my wishlist for months – and it's 30% off in the sale

Stacey Solomon had fans swooning over her summer fashion pieces when she dropped her latest In The Style collection earlier this year, and her black belted swimsuit was a particular hit with shoppers.

Modelling the Control Contrast Binding Belted Swimsuit on her Instagram, the Sort Your Life Out star had fans rushing to pick up the flattering one-piece, and it's been at the top of my wishlist for months.

Stacey's swimsuit sold out fast when it was first released in March

Just in time for summer, the swimsuit has finally been restocked, and Stacey just shared a discount code with her followers to get it for £21 with STACEY30. There's no way that the sell-out swimsuit is going to stay in stock for long though, so if you love it you'll need to act fast.

The Loose Women panellist shared a video on her Instagram Stories as she modelled the swimsuit, along with other favouritres from her In The Style collection, including her Pointelle Knitted Cardigan. She captioned the clip: "PSA I have a 30% discount code for @inthestyle. I haven't had a code this good since Black Friday so take advantage! I've been asking for better discount codes! Adam finally gave in."

Stacey also showed off her cream knitted cardigan from her collection

Tummy control swimsuits have become a popular choice, as the shapewear-like design enhances the silhouette while smoothing out any bumps. The In The Style number features built-in Powermesh that shapes and tones with its compression fabric, while the buckle belt not only looks gorgeous but is perfect for flattering the stomach area.

Avaialbe in sizes 6-28, the black swimsuit has a contrasting white trim that would look amazing styled with a white beach cover-up and a pair of sandals for a put-together holiday look. The high-leg design and sparkly belt give it a luxe feel that I could totally see being worn with espadrille wedges and gold jewellery at a beach club this summer.

Finished with removable padding, adjustable straps, and a textured design, the In The Style swimwear is definitely a staple piece worth reaching for all season, whether that's at the beach, on holiday, or relaxing in the garden.

If tummy control swimwear is what you're looking for, M&S also has a similar version for £32.50, featuring a V-neck and a twist front. Belted swimsuits are also a top trend right now as they give that extra something to an otherwise simple style, and I love New Look's off-white version with its crinkle texture and high-leg cut.