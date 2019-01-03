Fearne Cotton's Marks & Spencer faux fur coat is on sale and we want it so bad This coat needs to be in our lives, ASAP

Fearne Cotton is known for her cool gal style and we just love seeing what she is going to step out in next. Last month, the TV star was pictured leaving the Radio 2 studio in London and she caught everyone's eye in her fuschia pink, faux fur coat which was the epitome of girly glam. The mum-of-two's stunning pink furry number was by Marks & Spencer and we have been thinking about it ever since. It proved to be one of the store's most popular pieces last year - and now we have the best news. Originally on the shelves for £79, it is now down to a slightly more purse-friendly £60 and there are still lots of sizes left. Made in the most eye-catching fuschia pink you will ever see, its cut in an oversize fit and has a single-breasted hook and eye fastening. The 37-year-old teamed it with a simple jumper and jeans combo, letting her statement coat take centre stage.

Fearne looked incredible in her pink coat

What's more, Fearne isn't the only fan of this outerwear staple - former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge also stepped out in the same design. Well, they do say great minds think alike right?

Fearne's coat is now £60 in the Marks & Spencer sale

The M&S sale is riding high right now, there are some amazing bargains to be had. One of our favourite sale items has to be the light pink, leopard print dress that Fearne's bestie Holly Willoughby wore in her campaign for the high street store.

Loading the player...

The dress in question proved so popular that is was being sold on Ebay for twice the amount!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer pink leopard print dress is on sale and it's selling like hot cakes

So we were excited to learn that the long-sleeve shirt dress that comes complete with a flattering pleated skirt and gathered cuffs is now just £30, instead of its original £49.50 price tag.

READ: Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer sequin party dress has NYE written all over it