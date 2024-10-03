Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon's new fashion collaboration with In The Style has the cosiest winter knitwear – 8 styles we're shopping
stacey solomon knitwear

Stacey Solomon's new fashion collection has the cosiest winter knits – 8 styles we're shopping

Stay stylish like the Sort Your Life Out star

41 minutes ago
She recently celebrated winning her first National Television Award, bagging the Factual Entertainment prize for BBC One's Sort Your Life Out. But Stacey Solomon has also been busy on the fashion front, unveiling her last ever collection for ecommerce brand In The Style

Writing on Instagram, Stacey told her followers: "This is my favourite ITS collection we’ve ever done and I’m SO proud to show you all! 

"You guys always love my knitwear collections and this year we have taken it one step further, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this collection to make sure it’s absolutely perfect for you all!"

Stacey launches the collection from her Halloween-themed Pickle Cottage

"We’ve thought of all of your autumnal and winter occasions in this collection and there really is an outfit for everybody. Whether you’re looking for a cosy co-ord, a coat, knit cardigan or a knit jumper, we have it all covered!"

In a timeless colour palette of pale grey, beige and monochrome, the star has assembled her hero items for cosy season, from mini and maxi knitted dresses to roll-necks, hoodies and lounge sets. 

The star looks gorgeous in a knitted mini dress

True to In The Style's inclusive approach, everything in the range is available from size 6-28 with petite and tall options too. 

With Stacey's collection now on sale and set to sell out, we've selected our favourites to ensure your winter fashion wardrobe is all wrapped up... 

Stacey's last collection features the cosiest winter knits

Shop the Stacey Solomon x In The Style collection

    Recycled Wide Rib Roll Neck Knit Co-Ord Jumper

    In chic oatmeal, this wide rib roll-neck jumper also comes with matching trousers. Wear with a denim midi skirt and ankle boots. 

    Recycled Roll Neck Midaxi Co-Ord Knitted Dress

    A versatile piece for work and weekends, this roll-neck midaxi dress comes in a flattering shade of mocha. Wear with the matching longline cardigan and trainers for an off-duty look.

    Recycled Drawstring Detail Knit Co-Ord Hoodie

    With a drawstring detail, this soft hoodie in oatmeal will upgrade your WFH days. Wear with the matching trousers and ballet flats. 

    Recycled Pearl Button Knit Belted Mini Dress

    Look as polished as Stacey in this belted knitted mini dress with pearl buttons. Wear with a longline coat and knee-high boots.

    Recycled Half Zip Knit Jumper

    Half-zip knits are still trending and this cream version makes the perfect update. Wear with leather leggings and lace-up boots.

    Recycled Belted Knit Mini Dress

    The ultimate everyday dress, try this belted knitted mini style. Wear with bare legs, ankle boots and a trench now then layer up with tights, knee high boots and a parka for the colder months.

    Recycled Tonal Crew Neck Jumper

    With tonal cream and grey stripes, this crew neck jumper will be your new favourite knit. Wear with your favourite flares, jersey skirt or leggings.

    Recycled Crew Neck Knit Co-Ord Midaxi Dress

    This maxi dress makes an ideal staple whether you're at work or entertaining friends for the weekend. Wear with the matching longline cardigan and loafers.

