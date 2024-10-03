Stacey Solomon's new fashion collection has the cosiest winter knits – 8 styles we're shopping

She recently celebrated winning her first National Television Award, bagging the Factual Entertainment prize for BBC One's Sort Your Life Out. But Stacey Solomon has also been busy on the fashion front, unveiling her last ever collection for ecommerce brand In The Style.

Writing on Instagram, Stacey told her followers: "This is my favourite ITS collection we’ve ever done and I’m SO proud to show you all!

"You guys always love my knitwear collections and this year we have taken it one step further, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this collection to make sure it’s absolutely perfect for you all!"

© Instagram Stacey launches the collection from her Halloween-themed Pickle Cottage

"We’ve thought of all of your autumnal and winter occasions in this collection and there really is an outfit for everybody. Whether you’re looking for a cosy co-ord, a coat, knit cardigan or a knit jumper, we have it all covered!"

In a timeless colour palette of pale grey, beige and monochrome, the star has assembled her hero items for cosy season, from mini and maxi knitted dresses to roll-necks, hoodies and lounge sets.

© Instagram The star looks gorgeous in a knitted mini dress

True to In The Style's inclusive approach, everything in the range is available from size 6-28 with petite and tall options too.

With Stacey's collection now on sale and set to sell out, we've selected our favourites to ensure your winter fashion wardrobe is all wrapped up...

© Instagram Stacey's last collection features the cosiest winter knits

Shop the Stacey Solomon x In The Style collection