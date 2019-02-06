Ferne McCann's blue trousers cost her just £20 and we can't get over it A high street bargain for the ITV favourite!

The gorgeous Ferne McCann looked incredible on Wednesday's Lorraine show, when she sat down to talk all about her new ITV programme, First Time Mum, which is back for a brand new series. The former TOWIE star wore an amazing outfit for the occasion - a simple white, high neck jumper by Zara which had black statement buttons on the sleeves. But it was her flared trousers from Miss Selfridge we swooned over! And do you want to hear the good news? They set her back just £20 in the mid-season sale! Talk about a major bargain alert. The reality star had her adorable daughter, Sunday, in tow, who was on her best behaviour as she quietly sucked her thumb during the live TVsegment. Isn't she just the cutest kid?!

Ferne and Sunday make quite the stylish pair!

We couldn't help but notice how glowing Ferne's skin looked on-screen. The Essex native often shares her beauty regime on Instagram - she loves the famous Pixi Glow Tonic and swears by coconut oil to remove her makeup. The ITV favourite famously revealed back in 2017 that she even named her daughter after popular skincare brand, Sunday Riley. The inspiration for the unique baby name came when her makeup artist recommended the Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip cleansing lotion to her and the rest, as they say, is history.

£20, Miss Selfridge

The 28-year-old chatted with Lorraine about social media and how she deals with nasty comments. "I think some comments really hurt and you sit there and dwell.It can be so hurtful but you have to not worry yourself. They don't know anything about your life," she reflected.

However, she admitted not all the comments she receives are negative. "So many mums and particularly single parents get in touch on social media to say "you're great, a huge support" but you do get the nasty trolls. You have to grow a thick skin."

