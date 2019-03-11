Jane Moore bought a bargain snake print top at a market stall and now everyone wants it Thanks for the tip, Jane…

Jane Moore was inundated with questions about the gorgeous animal print top she wore on Thursday's Loose Women - and on Sunday, she solved the mystery for her Instagram followers. The reason no one could track it down? She picked it up at a stall on London's Northcote Road Market! Amazing. She snapped a quick picture of the snake print blouse and wrote: "For everyone asking, the top I wore on Thursday’s @loosewomen was from a market stall. But yesterday I went back there to get her contact details and you can reach her via @francechaulet. She has other colours and it’s a great design for hiding muffin tops (or in my case, bread/wine overhang)."

Jane snapped up her top for £25 at a market stall. Image: Rex

We're not sure what 'overhang' the lovely Jane is referring to, but we sure are glad she is championing small local businesses with her on-screen style. Shortly after her post, the independent brand owner also shared some more details, writing on Instagram: "Following @janepmoore post today and the huge interest in this blouse I thought I better post some info! I sell them on my stall which is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Northcote Road Market, Battersea. They come in various colour ways and are brilliant, one size, £25... I am getting more in the week and will put them online for you."

Something tells us Northcote Road Market is about to get a little busier! But if you miss out on Jane's bargain top, we've had a little scout around the France Chaulet website and spotted plenty of gorgeous hippie-chic buys - we'll be keeping our eye on this one, for sure.

Jane is quite the fashion influencer with her Loose Women looks, often wearing pieces from favourite high street brands Marks & Spencer and Zara, though perhaps we'll see even more of her market stall finds from now on. Her fans certainly seem to approve, since plenty rushed to praise her shopping choice. "You legend of a lady @janepmoore it’s fab. @francechaulet you have the best market stall ever," one wrote, while another added: "I ordered from @francechaulet before, she’s lovely as are her pieces. And great service was given. #supportsmallbusiness."

