Fans are going crazy over Jane Moore's versatile shirt dress There's going to be an online stampede!

Loose Women's Jane Moore just wore the most stylish, spring shirt dress and we've got all the details for you right here. The popular panellist has worn a series of fashionable outfits from the high street lately and Thursday's look was another keeper. Jane's vibrant red dress with cool chain print is from online store sosandar.com and features cute three-quarter length sleeves and a tin belt with silver circle buckle. It's one of those outfits you can wear just about anywhere – work, drinks, date night. Jane paired her dress with some equally sassy red studded heels by brand Shoeaholics. Love!

Photo credit: Instagram / Jane Moore

The good news (there is no bad news) is the Red Chain Print Belted Shirt Dress is currently available in ALL sizes from a six to a 20 on sosandar.com, retailing at an affordable £69. The dress is made from a satin fabric and has concealed button fastening.

MORE: Need a striped dress? You will love Amanda Holden's bargain Zara find

Photo credit: sosandar.com

One Instagram follower told Jane: "Wow, love that dress and the colour really suits you x." Another wrote: "Jane you look amazing in red." One fan said: "As always lovely stunning outfit, shoes are fab and worn well." We have to agree – red really is Jane's colour.

Loading the player...

Beauty-wise, the journalist styled her blonde hair in a chic short bob with her long fringe skimming her eyebrows. We love the star's smoky eye makeup and nude lip shade – so rock n roll.

MORE: The BRIT Awards 2019: The red carpet looks everyone's talking about

Jane's outfit was put together by Loose Women stylists Mother Shoppers, who do a fabulous job with her daily looks. Jane is a big fan of high street garments, often wearing pieces by popular stores M&S and Zara on the lunchtime show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.