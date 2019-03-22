Lorraine Kelly's lilac pastel suit is exactly what you need for a spring wedding What a stunning look!

Lorraine Kelly left her best outfit until last on her daily show on Friday, rocking a dazzling pastel suit from high street brand French Connection. Proving that she is a true style icon for the over 50's, the 59-year-old made the look her own by adding a crisp yellow Zara top underneath the ice-cream-coloured co-rd. The 'Sundae Suiting Blazer', £140, is of the tailored variety and the dusty pastel hue gives the whole look a gentle pop of colour. The smart fitted shape skimmed her frame and the design came complete with a button front and three front pockets. The matching trousers come in at £80 and are designed in a slim-fit shape, and have a flattering cropped leg. Keeping in with the sugary tones, the ITV favourite added a pair of dusky pink suede high heels by L.K.Bennett. In short, this is a great wedding guest look!

Speaking of suits, Lorraine hit headlines in April last year, when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie. The stylish duo wore the same Topshop suit, which was styled by Mark Heyes; showing you can look fabulous no matter what age – with simple style tweaks.

Lorraine's suit is from French Connection

Lorraine reflected on the look, telling HELLO!: "Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she explained.

Loading the player...

It isn't just viewers and Lorraine's army of fans that follow what she wears, but Hollywood celebrities too! Colin Farrell was on the show on Thursday and even temporarily forgot his own cousin's name during the interview, and it sounded like it was all down to Lorraine's choice of attire.

MORE: Recognise Lorraine Kelly's pink Ciao jumper? Holly Willoughby wore it first

He joked: "My cousin whose name I can't remember... Martina! I'm so sorry! Lorraine makes me nervous when she wears leopard-skin print. Be still my beating loins, I mean heart!" Earlier in the interview, he also complimented the presenter, saying: "You look well too, you look gorgeous! Lovely animal print!"

READ: Lorraine Kelly's khaki leopard print dress has a surprising twist you may have missed