Victoria Beckham wore a very surprising outfit to her 45th birthday celebrations

Happy Birthday to Victoria Beckham, who celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday! Of course, the star headed out to mark the occasion with husband David and their four children – the Beckham brood went to an ice cream making workshop in Los Angeles, before enjoying a family dinner, too. Cute! Ahead of their day out, Victoria actually chose a pretty surprising outfit instead of her usual glamorous get-ups – opting to chill out with her kids in mega-stylish sleepwear. What a perfect birthday morning, eh?

Victoria later changed into a simple black outfit for a close-knit dinner with the family, too. Posting a group snap on Instagram, she wrote: "The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x."

The fashion designer's birthday celebrations didn't stop there, since she had already been out partying with her pals on Tuesday. Tennis star Maria Sharapova shared a photograph of Victoria blowing out her candles at dinner, wearing a gorgeous statement blouse – the £1295 'Lace Appliqued Shirt' from her own line. We bet the she teamed it with a pair of tailored trousers and sky-high stilettos.

Even more adorably, it looks like the mum-of-four later loaned the swanky top to son Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross, since the model was wearing the shirt in Wednesday's dinner snaps. Aww. It wouldn't be the first time VB has dressed Hana in her designs, since she is often seen wearing them at her shows and events. For her Reebok collaboration in January, Hana wore a head-to-toe look from Victoria's pre Spring/Summer 2019 collection, which surely earned her the seal of approval. Could this family be any cooler?

