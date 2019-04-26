Victoria Beckham stuns in snakeskin on a night out with Christine Lampard The wife of David Beckham dressed to impress...

Victoria Beckham headed out to an event on Thursday evening and wow, she looked insane! The 45-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, wore a very fancy outfit from her new collection which sadly isn't available yet, but it's one we will certainly be adding to our wish list. VB's navy blue shirt had snakeskin panels running down the side, and she tucked it in to the waistband of her courday, navy blue flares. With her hair up high in a bun and vampy eye-makeup, the wife of David Beckham has never looked better.

The event was hosted by Brigitta Freund and had quite the guest list. Brigitta, who is creative director of Interior design company Spinocchia Freund, took to Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Victoria and wrote: "Absolute pleasure to host a wonderfully intimate evening with Victoria Beckham and Coutts to showcase an exclusive preview of the Victoria Beckham Pre-AW19 and Summer dress capsule."

The former Spice Girl shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories, and Donna Air, her younger sister Louise and ITV favourite Christine Lmaopard were also in attendance. What a group, eh?

Fashion mogul Victoria has quite a busy month. From fashion events to birthday parties - it's been pretty hectic. Last week the mum-of-four shared a series of photographs on Instagram of her star-studded birthday dinner and Tennis star Maria Sharapova was part of her group of pals at the bash, uploading photos on her Instagram Stories of the former Spice Girl blowing out the candles on a huge wedge of chocolate cake.

As always, her outfit was on point - she rocked a gorgeous lace top from her own collection which costs £1295 and is available on her website in all sizes. The oversized shirt featured panels of black and white lace, and an oversized collar with funky boxy sleeves.

