Charlotte Hawkins surprises in full-length GOWN for final day of Ascot She went all out!

If there's anyone who knows how to make an entrance at Ascot (other than the royal family, of course), it's Charlotte Hawkins! The presenter pulled out all the stops for her final day covering the racing event, wearing a full-length polka-dot dress for Saturday's proceedings. Wow. The gown featured a waist-cinching belt and a classic monochrome colour palette, which she teamed with a chic black cocktail hat and a Duchess Kate-esque chignon hairstyle. We only hope she wasn't too warm, since the weather was pushing over 20 degrees…

Charlotte went for full glamour with her gown

Charlotte has been wowing fans with her race-day outfits since Tuesday - and throughout the season - in an array of looks from her favourite designers. Friday's choice was a particular favourite with her followers - the newsreader opted for a beautifully-tailored trouser suit from Laura Green London, teaming it with a sweet Radley handbag and a pair of zebra-print heels from ASOS.

PICTURES: The most stylish celebrities at Royal Ascot 2019

And on Wednesday, she added a royal touch to her outfit by carrying a handbag by the Queen's favourite accessories designer, Launer London. It's the only handbag brand Her Majesty carries, so that's pretty special! Charlotte's blush-pink 'Judi' bag costs £1,475 and is made from soft calf leather, is lined with suede and comes with the brand's signature gold clasp at the front. Launer London holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968.

Carrying a Launer London handbag

Charlotte has been sharing plenty of insights into her Ascot experience on her Instagram page, with behind-the-scenes snippets alongside her co-presenter Mark Heyes. On Friday, she shared a stylish shot with none other than Demi Moore and royal milliner Philip Treacy, writing: "When Hollywood comes to Ascot! Great to chat to Demi Moore @moore2d & hat designer @philiptreacy."

Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range