Taron Egerton's girlfriend just wore a £67.50 Karen Millen dress to Elton John's annual summer ball 

Imagine getting an invite to Elton John's annual summer ball, what would you wear? We can't deal with how stressful that shopping trip would be. Would you opt for a fancy gown or a custom-made design, or would you take a trip to Karen Millen's sale rail? That's what Emily Thomas did when she rocked up to the red carpet at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Midsummer Party in Antibes. The girlfriend of Taron Egerton - the star of the Elton John movie - looked absolutely gorgeous in her blue Karen Millen dress.

The chic pencil dress has a gunmetal jewelled chain neckline and fits in all the right places. Emily chose to team her ladylike frock with a pair of chunky black shoes. If you have an upcoming wedding to attend, this could be perfect - just team with strappy black sandals and a little black clutch bag.

SHOP: Emily's sale dress from Karen Millen

It's not often we see Taron's film producer girlfriend at showbiz bashes, but this invite was obviously far too good to turn down. Taron, 29, also looked dapper himself. Dressed to impress in a dark navy suit with a white shirt and a pair of suede loafers. It's no surprise he was there to support his mentor - he and Elton have struck a close bond since playing the 72-year-old musician in biopic Rocketman.

In his cover interview with GQ magazine, Taron spoke about Elton, saying: "He’s a fascinating man. He can be simultaneously very intimidating and very, very vulnerable. I mean, everyone can be different things very quickly, but he has that in extremity. There are times when you sort of sit with him and he can seem like a childlike figure, but then he can be this massive, gregarious, intimidating, almost scary person as well. He’s very in command of himself and of who he is and can really run a conversation."

