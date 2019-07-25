The sweet meaning behind Christine Lampard's fabulous floral sundress The sunniest dress we've seen all week

Christine Lampard wore another stunning dress while standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning show on Thursday. The presenter, who is married to football manager Frank Lampard, looked fantastic in a yellow and ivory floral sundress from high street favourite Phase Eight. Taking to her Instagram page to share a fun clip of her outfit, Christine wrote: "Summery sunny florals for a Thursdays @lorraine dress from @phaseeight." We love the daffodil print on the frock, which is called the Stephanie Floral Dress and priced at £140. Even more fabulous is the special meaning behind the dress name and print.

On the Phase Eight website, the store reveals that the Stephanie Dress was created from one of the brand's favourite archive prints to celebrate their 40th birthday. The dress is a limited edition design named after one of the store's longest-serving members of staff - their Buying Manager Stephanie. Aw, how lovely! We wonder if Christine is aware of the dress' story.

Photo credit: Instagram / Christine Lampard

The star's Instagram followers adored the summery outfit, which cinches in at the waist and features thick shoulder straps. One posted: "Absolutely love the dress," and another said, "You looked great today Christine, I loved your dress." The Phase Eight store commented: "You look great! The Stephanie really suits you."

The Stephanie dress by Phase Eight

The dress comes in sizes six to 20, with the smallest and largest sizes currently low in stock. It's made from cotton and machine washable.

Christine teamed the outfit with some nude sandals and went for her usual beauty look wearing her long brunette hair in a down style and accentuating her eyes with some smoky eyeshadow and a thick sweep of eyeliner. The mum-of-one kept her lips a subtle nude shade and added a touch of bronzer to her cheeks.

