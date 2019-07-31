Red carpet beauty! Jacqui Ainsley nails summer style in amazing gingham dress Outfit envy!

Now that's a dress. Guy Ritchie's wife Jacqui Ainsley totally brought the summer feels to London on Tuesday night, stepping out for the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a gorgeous gingham number. The mum-of-three, who married film director Guy – Madonna's ex-husband – back in 2015, ensured all eyes were on her at the star-studded movie screening in Leicester Square. Jacqui's fun dress had all the season's trends going on in one outfit: frills, checks and cut out sections. There's so going to be a wave of copycat frocks now she's wowed us with the chic summer look.

We're not sure what we love most about Jacqui's dress – the super cute gingham pattern, those feminine frills or the sexy cut-out bodice. And have you seen her killer abs? Wow, whatever workout Jacqui does, we need to do it, pronto. The former model teamed her frock with some equally amazing heels featuring a white strap over the toes and the coolest gingham ankle strap which matched her dress.

Beauty-wise, Jacqui had the whole sixties vibe going on with a bold sweep of eyeliner across her eyelids, ultra-full lashes and wore her hair in a sleek down style with her fringe skimming her eyes. So sassy! The star kept her lip colour nude – a key trend this season – and made sure her brows were perfectly groomed.

Guy and Jacqui joined the film's cast Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie on the red carpet, smiling for waiting fans and photographers and appeared to be very loved up. The pair have three children, Rafael, eight, Rivka, seven and Levi, five and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in July.

Jacqui recently paid tribute to her husband on their special day, writing on her Instagram page: "Vows and love and tears of joy. Four years ago today. Love you babe. #Soulmate."

