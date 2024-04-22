Michelle Keegan's £400 skintight catsuit is giving Pulp Fiction and we're astounded

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal an astounding outfit that racked up lots of attention online. The 36-year-old posed in a zany striped catsuit from ATU BODY COUTURE, a label which creates jumpsuits that make a serious statement.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan rocking partywear

The body-conscious design hugged every curve and we are really loving the retro, 70s style print. It even came complete with a large bow at the neck, giving the whole look a really avant garde feel. She added skyscraper heels and a bold red box clutch. The whole look was put together by stylist Kelvin Barron, who is responsible for all of Mark Wright's wife's looks.

© Michelle Keegan Instagram Michelle Keegan turns heads in her latest bold look

Posing against a wall, looking jovial and happy, the former Coronation Street star wrote: "Keeping it casual!" As ever, the snap generated lots of engagement from some of her seven million Instagram fans. One follower wrote: "Absolutely stunning me darling!" Another quipped: "Er wow," and a third wrote: "This outfit is giving!" We couldn't agree more.

© Michelle Keegan Instagram Michelle Keegan looking incredible in catsuit of dreams

Acting may be her first love, but fashion is very important to the Manchester-born star. Michelle loves a wardrobe sort out, whereas hubby Mark's clothes are much more organised.

She previously told HELLO!: "My wardrobe is always over the floor whereas Mark's is the exact opposite, and colour coordinated. But I do try to recycle clothes so if I've got a jumper from last year that I loved I don't throw it out. I think I'll wear it with something new to give it a different look."

The Brassic actress is seen as a fashion icon by many, and has a hugely extensive wardrobe filled with affordable and designer pieces, but she often heads to the high street first. "I really like Mango," she said. "And Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara!"

Just like the rest of us, the brunette beauty admires other celebrity wardrobes and revealed her best dressed star "has to be Jessica Alba" because she's "effortlessly cool." Michelle, who has a fashion range with online retailer Very, also loves a certain famous Hadid sister. "I love Bella Hadid ... she has gone very 80s with her look and is really unique."