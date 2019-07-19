Kate Garraway stuns Good Morning Britain in a chic Marks & Spencer white skirt Looking all-white, Kate!

How incredible did Kate Garraway look on Friday? The 52-year-old beauty dazzled Good Morning Britain viewers with a stunning retro print green pussy-bow blouse by Tabitha Webb, which she teamed with a white pencil skirt by Marks & Spencer. The skirt is sadly a past-season buy (grrr) but the high street favourite has a very similar style skirt that's still available online. We love dhow Kate coordinated her look with white high heel shoes and looked as radiant and as glowing as ever; her makeup was flawless and her hair was teased in a sleek and straight 'do.

Kate's outfits are put together by Debbie Harper - who also styles Susanna Reid, Laura Tobin and Charlotte Hawkins. Mother-of-two Kate revealed to HELLO! why she is the "bravest" of the Good Morning Britain crew.

Speaking about her style, Kate said she likes to have fun with fashion and that Debbie can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit."

She added: "Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?' She said, 'No, you look fabulous! Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.' So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'

Speaking about how stylist Debbie has helped her be more daring with fashion, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

