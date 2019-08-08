Stacey Solomon's matching pyjamas for Joe Swash and her three sons are the cutest thing you'll see all day Though Joe doesn't look TOO impressed…

Stacey Solomon has given us the family feels once again with her latest Instagram post! The mum of three took twinning to new heights with her latest fashion picks, dressing sons Rex, Leighton and Zachary in adorable matching pyjamas - and bagging a set for herself and boyfriend Joe Swash, too. Sharing the ultra-cute group snap (in which Joe looks a little bemused at his new outfit!), she wrote: "My matching/twinning dreams have come true. I found Matching PJs for the whole family. As you can see Joe’s over the moon about it! This is just the beginning Swashy."

Twinning is winning!

Plenty of fans were keen to get their hands on a family set like Stacey's, with one writing: "Where did you get these from? As I'm always trying to twin with my little girl but it kinda fails," and another adding: "What website were these from, I love them!"

The sweet comfies, which feature a superhero mask design, are actually currently in the sale online. From British sleepwear brand Didi & Bud, the 'Super Me' pyjamas are made in super-soft cotton, and cost from just £9. Hurry though, sizes are selling out thanks to Stacey's recommendation - though there's plenty of other fun prints available.

Stacey's Primark pyjamas

The Loose Women star loves to keep it real on her Instagram page, and often posts selfies and photographs of her family when they're chilling out at home. Stacey also dresses her sons in adorable personalised pyjamas by independent company Olivia Rose Handmade, which fans also rushed to buy.

Shortly after she gave birth in May, Stacey also sparked a rush in sales of her bargain Primark sleepwear set, which she wore in one of the first snaps she shared of newborn Rex. The Zebra-print satin playsuit cost just £7 from the high street store, which Stacey is an ambassador for. She's become quite the loungewear influencer!