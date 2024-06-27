Why Cat Deeley’s orange dress is the spicy shade we should all be embracing this summer

Orange is not a colour for the faint of heart to wear, but Cat Deeley’s latest dress is making even me, a strictly black summer dress gal, rethink my aversion to colour.

The 47-year-old swapped her usual earthy tones and black and white clothing for a beautifully bold orange-red dress on Thursday’s edition of This Morning.

Cat Deeley wearing Reformation on This Morning, pictured with co-host Ben Shepherd

Cat’s dress, called the Siana Dress, is from celeb-favourite brand Reformation. Designed to skim the body, it’s a slim fit made from lightweight georgette material, a breathable fabric that has a slightly knitted look.

With a deep v-neck, its ideal to dress down with flats, ballet pumps or mary janes or add a strappy heel and you’ve got a more formal look.

What I love most is the simplicity of the dress, a minimal cut that’s elevated by its orangey red shade. Cat’s chosen the ‘paprika’ colouring (it’s also available in ‘salt and pepper’ polka dot pattern) and cleverly coordinated with gold metallic accessories, including bangles and lace-up sandals. Orange and gold are an ideal combo, matching each other in warmth tones.

The mum of two makes wearing such a vivid shade look easy. If you’re new to wearing orange, like me, there’s a few simple rules to follow. The foolproof way to wear orange-red tones is with metallic accessories, or white.

Orange separates also pair fantastically with earthy tones, like nude or natural shades. Black works well with the shade, if worn in moderation such as black shoes or a black blazer, and if you want to embrace the colour without the brightness, look for a rustier orange tone, a more forgiving colour to ease you into orange.

In the world of colour therapy, orange is said to signify warmth and creativity, and is suggested to wear to boost your mind, body and soul.

Agree that orange is the new black? I’ve found three dresses like Cat’s for you to embrace the colour of the season.