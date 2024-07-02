I tracked down Cat Deeley's flattering denim midi skirt – and it's on sale

Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits have been going from strength to strength, and the star looked seriously stylish as she sported the denim midi skirt trend on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old presenter was as chic as ever in the & Other Stories white denim skirt, perfectly paired with a grey tank top from the same brand. The ITV fashionista completed the look with a pair of Anine Bing strappy sandals and a gold chunky necklace – and I can't get enough of the effortless style.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat teamed the denim skirt with a grey tank top and strappy heels

I tracked down Cat's sartorial skirt, and it's currently reduced by 40% in the & Other Stories sale. The white version may be flying off the virtual shelves, but the black and washed blue colourways are still fully stocked.

Denim midi skirts made a huge comeback in 2023, and it doesn't look like the trend will be slowing down soon.

Like your go-to pair of jeans, a denim skirt can be styled in countless ways, from white trainers with knitwear to heels and a smart top, and Cat is giving major style inspiration with her sleeveless grey tee.

The & Other Stories skirt will flatter every figure with its calf-length cut and high waist, finished with a centre slit at the back. Suitable for year-round styling, I'd wear mine with a high-neck top and ballet flats for a versatile workwear look, layering up with a cropped cardigan or a leather jacket during the cooler weather.

Denim midi skirts are still one of the top trends on the high street, so you'll find plenty of alternatives to Cat's & Other Stories number. New Look just dropped a £35 white denim skirt with a maxi silhouette and a split hem, while M&S has a version of the denim skirt that's available in ecru, black, and blue shades.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Cat has had fans swooning over her This Morning outfits. The mother-of-two stepped away from her usual earthy tones to opt for a bright orange Reformation slip dress last week, pairing the figure-skimming midi with gold sandals. Pretty blouses have also been a favourite of Cat's since joining the ITV show, and she was giving boho chic with her summery broderie anglaise blouse the week before.