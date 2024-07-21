Michelle Keegan looks unreal in leg-lengthening mini skirt and knee-high leather boots

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan served up a slice of vampy glamour as she graced the front cover of fashion magazine, Numéro Netherlands.

For the bold photoshoot, Michelle, 37, rocked a series of edgy new looks and made a strong case for daring silhouettes. In one snapshot, the TV star could be seen wearing a fluted corset top complete with sheer sleeves, a pair of sleek trousers, and an oversized fedora which obscured her eyes.

She had her voluminous locks secured in a playful bun, and wore a pair of sculptural earrings for some added glamour.

Elsewhere, the Our Girl star embraced the corporate chic aesthetic in a high-waisted mini skirt, a bandeau top and a cropped blazer. A molten necklace amped up her look, whilst a pair of slouchy knee-high leather boots added a touch of va-va-voom.

© Getty Images Michelle always looks so flawless

Michelle had her brunette tresses crimped to perfection and rocked a subtle palette of makeup complete with wispy eyelashes.

Sharing the snapshots with her Instagram followers, the star simply captioned her post: "The latest cover of @numero_netherlands" followed by a white heart emoji.

Bowled over by her transformation, Michelle's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Stoppppp ittttt… I'm obsessed," wrote one, while a second noted: "So ridiculously beautiful it's actually another level! Absolute QUEEN," and a third chimed in: "My fave shoot of yours yet! One to show the grandkids."

© Instagram The actress is married to TOWIE star Mark Wright

Whilst it's been a busy period for the Fool Me Once star, Michelle has seemingly relished spending quality time with her husband Mark Wright over the past few months.

Most recently, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2015, jetted off to sunny Mallorca where the pair own a holiday home.

During their sun-drenched getaway, Michelle shared a glimpse inside her enviable holiday wardrobe teeming with beautiful, statement pieces.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: BV33vXR6

In one holiday snapshot, she could be seen modelling a two-piece from her very own swimwear label called Orfila Bee. Lounging on the back of a boat, Michelle looked the picture of holiday bliss as she topped up her golden tan in an olive green bikini.

The 'Azura' bandeau bikini top has a halter neck strap and keyhole detailing and is made out of a "high shine luxurious fabric that will shimmer in the sunshine", according to the website.

© Instagram Michelle looked radiant in an Orfila Bee bikini

Highlighting her toned abs, Michelle teamed the top with the matching 'Gisela' high waist seamless briefs. As for accessories, she elevated her breezy beach look with a cluster of golden bracelets and a matching anklet.

Michelle's swimwear line

The star launched her brand in 2022 after two years of hard work. In a bid to re-imagine traditional beachwear, Michelle has created statement pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways to accentuate different features regardless of body type.

© Instagram The Our Girl actress travelled to Mallorca with her husband Mark

The brand name is inspired by her grandmother whose maiden name was Orfila. At the time of the brand's launch, Michelle explained: "The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."