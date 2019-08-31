James Blunt's wife Sofia Wellesley wows in sheer lace dress at Ellie Goulding's wedding The hat completed the look…

Sofia Wellesley is one of our favourite celebrity wedding guests because she always gives it her all when it comes to her outfit. For Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding on Saturday in York, she wowed in a red floral dress which featured a sheer lace underlay. The dress looked gorgeous on the 36-year-old, and she completed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and a boater hat. Such a great choice!

The high-powered attorney - who is the wife of James Blunt - also attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May and won rave reviews for her outfit.

FASHION PICS: The most stylish wedding guests at Ellie Goulding's weddin

It has to be said, back in May, many on social media were surprised to see that the singer and his wife scored an invite to the royal wedding, but she looked stunning in a floral Valentino gown, complete with strappy heels and a cream fascinator.

RELATED: All the details about Ellie Goulding's wedding dress

Sophia is good friends with Princess Eugenie - who also attended Ellie Goulding's star-studded wedding - so we can only imagine that they'll be storming the dance floor together at the wedding reception.

For those of you who don't know, Sofia also has a royal pedigree -she's the daughter of Lord John Henry Wellesley and Lady Corinne Vaes. She is also the granddaughter of the late Valerian Wellesley, 8th Duke of Wellington.

PHOTOS: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

In an interview with the Daily Mail, James opened up about their private relationship: "It takes a strong person to be able to deal with somebody working in music. It's hard when you're with somebody and you become embroiled in something just because you were seen standing next to someone else."

He continued: "It takes a tough person to deal with that and I'm lucky to have her."