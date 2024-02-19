Millie Bobby Brown wows in white as fiancé Jake Bongiovi teases 'big year ahead' on her 20th birthday

Happy birthday Millie Bobby Brown! The star, who has grown up in the public eye, is a child no more as she celebrates her milestone 20th birthday on Monday, February 19.

The actress received the sweetest tribute of all, however, from none other than her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21, who took to Instagram with a rare photo of theirs.

In the snapshot, Millie, wearing a white strapless mini dress, cozies up to Jake, in a fitted white tee, as he plants a kiss on her cheek at an intimate party.

Recommended video You may also like Millie Bobby Brown shares rare insight into relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

"Happy birthday my beautiful [fiancée]," he sweetly wrote. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Fans quickly inundated the post with a barrage of excited responses, ranging from: "SO CUTE JAKE!!! Loved this SO MUCH! Thank you for being so sweet and caring with Millie," to: "Y'all are actually adorable…"

Millie, for her part, simply shared a throwback of herself as a baby by the pool drinking from a can of Mountain Dew, and captioned it: "twenty," to which Jake sweetly replied: "Happy birthday my love."

© Instagram Jake posted a sweet tribute to his fiancée on her 20th birthday

2024 is indeed turning out to already be a big year for the young actress, who returned to filming for the fifth and final season of the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things.

While the show isn't slated to return till 2025, it was delayed significantly by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes of 2023, meaning that the show will return nearly three years after season four was released in May of 2022.

MORE: Jon Bon Jovi shares special details of his son's upcoming wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

A majority of the show's main cast will return, though, including David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and more, with previous recurring character Amybeth McNulty officially being promoted to series regular.

© Instagram Millie shared a childhood throwback to mark her big 20th

2024 also promises to be the year that Millie and Jake finally tie the knot after announcing their engagement in April 2023, with the Enola Holmes actress opening up in an earlier interview with Glamour about how her life changed after meeting the actor and model.

MORE: Megan Fox, Millie Bobby Brown, Blake Lively, and more owners of the most iconic engagement rings

She recalled dealing with doubt and insecurity after the end of her previous relationship with TikTokker Hunter Ecimovic when she met Jake in 2021."I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship."

She added: "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown makes unexpected revelation about wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie thought that she was "too much," but got reassurance from the son of Jon Bon Jovi, as she stated: "I was like, 'Why do you love me?' And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, 'You see good in those things?' And he was like, 'Of course I do.'

© Getty Images The young couple are looking to finally tie the knot this year after getting engaged in April 2023

"Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.