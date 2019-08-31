Michelle Keegan just wore a sporty tulle skirt and you are going to want one this summer She's scored major style points!

Michelle Keegan has been our style crush since she graced the nations' screens on Coronation Street in 2008. Known for her girly-glam style we have seen her rock everything from a trouser-suit to an animal print dress with pure sophistication - but in a rare style swap, the 32-year-old has now nailed a more sporty fashion approach. Is there anything this woman can't pull off?

Modelling the Adidas Originals collection for Very, the actress knocked the ball out the park in the range's sporty Tulle Skirt. The red mesh skirt is both flirty and sophisticated, falling down to the ankles with a shorter skirt peeking through underneath - and of course, there are the 3 iconic Adidas stripes printed down either side.

The fitness fan modelled the skirt with the Trefoil shirt and Sambaraose shoes also from the range, showcasing exactly how to mix sporty and glam perfectly.

We caught up with Michelle to chat fashion, downtime and favourite food…

Michelle Keegan on... the cast of Our Girl

It was pretty much back-to-back filming so there wasn’t much downtime, but it is such an amazing place to be. "I love shooting Our Girl as I get on so well with the cast and we’re now basically a family. I’m so lucky to work with incredible people in locations like these, but I do miss my family and friends when I’m there."

Michelle Keegan on... filming in South Africa

"We had some amazing tour guides who showed us around on our days off. And even when you’re filming, you’re in some incredible locations so there is always something to see."

Michelle Keegan on... the Adidas Originals at Very range

"It’s a twist on the old classics so there are some pieces in there that you’ll really recognise and some that are slightly more unexpected and really cool. I love the way they’ve experimented with their colours and patterns, making it a really exciting collection."

Michelle Keegan on... her favourite Adidas Originals for Very pieces

"Oh, it’s so hard to say. There are some great pieces. I think it would have to be the pink hoodie and joggers, or the black off-the shoulder dress with the iconic three stripes down the side. The tracksuit is super comfy – great for flying in, too – and the dress is so versatile. I also love the trainers, especially the pastel pink pair."

Michelle Keegan on... wearing colourful activewear

"It’s great to see that there is a lot more colour being incorporated in activewear. I always like to mix up my looks so it’s brilliant that there are so many options out there."

Michelle Keegan on... her ideal everyday outfit

"I love to wear a pair of leggings with a statement jumper or a T-shirt. If I could live in trainers all day I totally would. They’re so easy to wear and they go with everything."

Michelle Keegan on... what she likes to do in her spare time

"Any spare moment I have or time off from filming, I’m away with friends and family. And I always like to book a spontaneous break so I try to get a couple of those in a year."

Michelle Keegan on... her favourite food

"Take-away food, especially Chinese. It’s got to be my favourite."

Michelle Keegan on... her ambitions this year

"I’ve got lots of exciting projects coming up – you’ll have to watch this space."

