Cherly Cole stuns in orange as she supports her best friend Kimberly Walsh's musical debut Let Cheryl give us a lesson in dressing for Autumn...

Cheryl confirmed that orange really is the new black this week when she arrived at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday to support her best friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh's new role in BIG the Musical. The Fight For This Love singer glowed in a burnt orange co-ord at the Big the Musical's gala performance in aid of Make-A-Wish Foundation and got us all very excited to start incorporating autumnal hues into our wardrobe.

The 36-year-old's Chloé co-ord was a beautiful combination of a short-sleeved silk blouse and matching wide-legged trousers in an autumnal shade of burnt orange.

Cheryl paired her chic co-ord with nude sandals and a nude YSL bag to ensure the fab co-ord got all the attention it deserved. The brunette beauty wore her luscious long locks down in natural waves, completing her glowingly tanned complexion which she further highlighted through shimmery bronzed makeup up and plenty of golden highlighter - don't worry, summer isn't completely over just yet!

Taking a break from her mummy duties to son Bear, Cheryl attended the West End show with pal and former bandmate Nicola Roberts, giving us all the noughties nostalgia of the good old Girl's Aloud days. The star is known for her charitable nature, this outing comes after her Cheryl took up an office job in trading last week in aid of the BGC charity day supporting her Cheryl's Trust for Prince's Trust. The star wrote on her Instagram: "[I've] met some incredibly inspirational people. Thank you BGC, what an amazing legacy event you have created to remember your staff that lost their lives on 9/11" - what an amazing woman!

