Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in stunning new bikini on tropical holiday

Elizabeth Hurley has always been an it-girl with a gorgeous figure -- who can forget the iconic black Versace pin dress she wore when dating Love Actually actor Hugh Grant? Or when she teamed up with Versace again in 1999 to wear the show-stopping purple sequined dress with the thigh split?

The 59-year-old is still turning heads with her incredible body decades later and in a recent Instagram post, she flaunted a coral bikini with gold detailing from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach, complete with gold dangly earrings and a white linen long-sleeve shirt thrown over the top.

The gorgeous photos were taken on a beach in the Maldives, the perfect setting to showcase Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in sequin bikini for shower photoshoot

Her comments were instantly flooded with fire emojis as fans lauded the actress's lithe figure.

"Have a look at Liz! Hot stuff and still front page worthy in any swimsuit material," one commenter gushed.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked incredible in her latest bikini

Another fan sweetly commented, "Nothing can compare to you".

This outfit comes after Elizabeth posted another stunning bikini look on her Instagram account, wearing a navy strapless bikini from her swimwear line. She paired the look with dangly gold earrings and a smokey eye and wore her long chestnut locks down in the casual pic.

© Instagram Elizabeth is enjoying a holiday in the Maldives

"It's at this point I'm starting to think you've sold your soul to the Devil for eternal beauty," a fan joked in her comments.

Another wrote, "Your body is insane! So perfect Liz. Keep up the good work!"

© Instagram The actress looked radiant in a coral bikini

The Royals actress shared how she maintains her incredible body in an Instagram post in January, detailing her routines.

"My mantra is: don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me."

According to Elizabeth, her diet is simple yet effective: "I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat...my best investment was a bread maker, and I make a loaf a day. I also make cakes every weekend."

© Instagram Elizabeth frequently holidays in the Maldives

"Other than diet, my other advice is to move more. I don't go to the gym or do any set exercise, but I'm extremely active,” she continued.

Elizabeth revealed that her only son Damian, who she shares with ex Steve Bing, takes most of her bikini photos for her. While some might find this strange, Damian explained in an interview with Access Hollywood why this didn't faze him.

"Show business has been a fundamental part of my life, my entire life, so to us, it's just not a thing; it's just part of business. She takes my photos, I take her photos," he said.

"I'm relaxed in front of him too," she chimed in, adding that Damian "looks out" for her.

"Who likes being photographed in bikinis? No one, even when you're 22 and fabulous," she laughed, looking at her son.

Elizabeth and Damian recently collaborated on a new film, Strictly Confidential, which he wrote and directed and stars his mother.

"It's relaxing knowing someone's behind the camera who looks out for you," she said on working with her child. "It's kind of liberating to work with your family."