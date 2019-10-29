Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 16-year-old daughter Carys bag a joint ad campaign Find out more about their their relationship, Rome and their best-kept secrets...

Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 16-year-old daughter Carys – the younger of her two children with her husband actor Michael Douglas – star in the latest episode of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo series, celebrating its classic handbag. Shot in Rome, the campaign sees the duo wearing full Fendi, carrying a Peekaboo each, and shows their special mother-daughter bond. Previous Peekaboo campaigns have starred Kim Kardashian West with her daughter North West, and Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and family.

Here, HELLO! chats exclusively to Catherine and Carys about their relationship, Rome and their best-kept secrets.

Tell us a bit about shooting in Rome. Do you like the Eternal City?

Catherine: “Shooting in Rome was amazing. I’ve shot there many times and I’ve always loved it. Each location we shot in was exceptional and meaningful, from Palazzo Altemps [left, built in the 15th century and part of the National Museum of Rome] to the Fendi headquarters [in the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana].”

Carys: “We had the most amazing time. One thing I liked the most about the city was the light. Depending on the time of day, Rome would be cast in different shades of gold. It is absolutely stunning.”

Did you have fun on set?

Catherine: “It was a hot day and the handheld fans came in very handy. It was nice because we all shared them with each other. Everyone loved having that windblown look right in the palm of their hand.”

Carys: “We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes.”

How would you describe your relationship with each other?

Catherine: “We are very close – we talk about everything.”

Carys: “It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment.”

And what’s the best part?

Catherine: “The best part is being her mother. I am so proud of her.”

Carys: “Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know.”

How would you describe your mother in just one word?

Carys: “Glamorous.”

Luxury fashion house Fendi was established in Rome in 1925. What does Fendi mean to you?

Catherine: “Innovative and elegant fashion.” Carys: “It means family. The second we started working with them, they made us feel right at home and welcomed us. It also means elegance and timelessness. Fendi fully embodies all it means to be an Italian brand.”

How would you define the Peekaboo collection? Catherine: “The Peekaboo is timeless yet modern. I love its shape with those beautiful lines and the varieties of colours.”

Carys: “I believe the Peekaboo bag is timeless because it can work for any occasion, for any person. It is elegant yet fun.”

Do you share any characteristics with the Peekaboo?

Catherine: “I’m an art lover and love all forms of art, from interior design to fashion. I believe that both the Peekaboo bag and I know how to keep a secret.”

Carys: “I think we both have a sense of versatility. We can work and adapt to different situations easily, whether in fashion or in life.”

Visit fendi.com.