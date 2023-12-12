Catherine Zeta-Jones warms up in new bikini photo from seaside vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones is making the best of time off for the holidays with a good bit of R&R, delighting fans with glimpses of her stunning getaway.

The actress, 54, took to her Instagram Stories with a peek from her break, in which she rested on a lounger in a patterned cover-up and sunglasses, stating that she was enjoying a "little R and R."

She then added a truly stunning snapshot of her view, with her legs stretching out as the sea splayed out beyond her in all its glory, clouds gathering in the skies, the sunlight barely peeking out behind them.

© Instagram Catherine shared a photo from her seaside vacation on her Instagram Stories

Catherine then teased fans with a bikini photo, providing a glimpse of a black two-piece in an image blinded by the sunlight, with her raven locks falling on to her fit and shoulders.

"Warming up for a bikini shot for you, may take some time," she wrote alongside the photo while still giving her nearly six million followers a glimpse of her vacation outfit.

Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas, 79, recently returned from an eventful trip to India, where Michael was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India.

© Instagram The actress teased fans with a bikini photo as well

The veteran actor flew to the state of Goa, the smallest in India, to receive the prize at the long-running film festival, accompanied by Catherine and their son Dylan, 23.

Michael was presented with the IFFI honor by Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrating his decades-long legacy in film, at a ceremony which took place on November 28, and per Deadline, gave a sweet speech.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award. It's a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated," he recalled. The Hollywood power couple are also parents to daughter Carys Douglas, 20.

He gushed about the power of cinema and how it can serve to unite people around the world and spotlighted the Bollywood film industry as an extremely successful example, naming Om Shanti Om, The Lunchbox, and the Oscar-winning RRR as some of his favorite Indian films.

© Instagram Michael, Catherine, and Dylan went sight-seeing after the film festival

AP reported that he also said: "Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race, language, and even time."

He'd added that he was "humbled" by the honor, which has previously gone to the likes of Martin Scorsese and Wong Kar-wai, and called the celebration a "reminder of the magic of moviemaking." Michael concluded: "Today, our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever."

Catherine and Dylan hit the red carpet alongside Michael, and after the festival concluded, used their time to explore more of what South India had to offer, including a visit to the famous temples of the city of Thanjavur. Michael shared several photos from the trip that delighted fans.

