Catherine Zeta-Jones has fans gushing over 'a very pregnant' throwback photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating BAFTAs season by sharing a throwback to her own triumphant appearance at the ceremony over two decades ago.

The acclaimed actress, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on the eve of the annual British award ceremony celebrating the best in film (check out who took home trophies this year right here!).

In the snap, she was seen holding her gold trophy while being kissed on the cheek by none other than Martin Scorsese while also being heavily pregnant at the time with daughter Carys.

Dressed in a stunning black gown with a floral sheer cover-up, she penned alongside the photo: "Bafta Awards tonight!! Acknowledging all of this year's nominees. A very pregnant me enjoying the moment some years ago!"

Fans quickly took to gushing over the beloved star, leaving responses like: "The loveliest pregnant lady in the world with her truly well-deserved award for such a brilliant performance," and: "You look so beautiful and happy!! And a very belated congratulations!!" plus: "Awww, I love you Catherine! You're so supportive."

At the 2003 BAFTAs, the 56th British Academy Film Awards, held in February 2003, Catherine was on her very first (and to date, only) nomination for her celebrated performance as Velma Kelly in the 2002 musical Chicago.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael attending the 2003 BAFTAs together

At the time, the film was quickly picking up steam at the box office and award shows, winning a few Best Film prizes as well as nods for its production and cast (which also included Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, and Queen Latifah). However, no one swept that awards season quite like Catherine.

The Entrapment star picked up almost every trophy for Best Supporting Actress that year, starting with the Golden Globes and culminating at the Oscars weeks later, where she once again took to the stage while heavily pregnant, with her husband Michael Douglas by her side.

Not long after, in April 2003, they welcomed their daughter Carys, now 20. They're also the parents of son Dylan, born in August 2000, just three months before their November wedding.

Speaking of Chicago, though, it was just a few weeks ago that Catherine took to her social media feed once again to pay an emotional tribute to the late Chita Rivera, who passed away on January 30 at the age of 91, and originated the role of Velma Kelly on Broadway.

© Getty Images The actress won several accolades for "Chicago," including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Alongside many photos of the Broadway legend in action, Catherine lovingly penned: "Chita Rivera… There are no words to tell you what an incredible impact you have had on my life.

"From dreaming of being you as a little girl, then meeting you and then being deeply connected to you by playing the one and only Velma Kelly in Chicago. There will never, ever, be anyone like you Chita, ever."

She passionately added to the end of her tribute: "Dim the lights on Broadway! Or, may I suggest, we just pull the plug. I love you Chita, sleep tight my Queen."

