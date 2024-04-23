Catherine Zeta-Jones is all legs in fishnet stockings and leather skirt in throwback snap

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her fans on social media on Tuesday, when she took to Instagram to share a sensational photo of herself, posing in fishnet stockings atop a sports car.

The now 54-year-old didn't share when the sizzling photo was taken, she simply captioned it: "Fast car," and while we're sure the car is a classic, all eyes are definitely on Catherine in the photo, with the star donning a black leather skirt and a tan leather top with a zip down the front.

Her trademark raven hair is billowing behind her, and she completed the racy look with stylish heeled shoes.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a saucy throwback photo

While Catherine is still among the most glamorous women in Hollywood, we're less likely to see the actress rocking leather these days. In her fifties, the Wednesday actress favors thigh split-maxi dresses, making the most of her enviable legs.

She appears to prefer light billowing fabrics and smatterings of sequins to leather nowadays, but her daughter, 21-year-old Carys Douglas is making the most of her mother's fashion archive, recycling pieces from Catherine's red carpet appearances.

So fond of her mother's style, Carys opted to wear a dress first worn by Catherine to the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999 for her 21st birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Carys dons the same dress her mother wore 25 years ago

The silky pink slip dress features lace detailing and hung beautifully from Carys' slender frame – but it’s not the item she covets most from her mother's wardrobe.

© Jim Smeal Catherine Zeta-Jones at The 1999 MTV Movie Awards

In a 2019 interview with Town and Country, Carys revealed the garment she had her eye one, sharing: "Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I'm always looking through her closet. She has this one thing, and it’s absolutely crazy. It’s this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It’s just so cool."

With Catherine's satin dress now hanging in Carys' collection, we suspected it won't be long until she has her hands on the pink coat too…

