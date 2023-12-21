Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off sculpted legs in gorgeous gingham mini shorts

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a glimpse inside her holiday wardrobe, and it's got quiet luxury written all over it.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Welsh actress, 54, shared a snapshot from her travels in India. Dressed in neutral tones, Catherine showed off her sculpted physique in a loose white linen shirt and a pair of gingham mini shorts.

In the image, she could be seen posing up a storm on a boat whilst clutching a camera.

As for hair and makeup, the star appeared ageless with her raven tresses swept behind her. She highlighted her glowing features with a sweep of natural-looking makeup and donned a pair of stud earrings for a touch of glamour.

Captioning the photo, Catherine simply penned "Snapshot" followed by a string of camera emojis.

Unsurprisingly, her fans and friends flooded the comments section with endless praise. Stunned by her youthful appearance, one follower gushed: "You are so beautiful Catherine!!" while a second noted: "Looking good Catherine. Beautiful as ever!"

© Instagram The actress always looks flawless whilst holidaying

A third remarked: "A stunner like always" and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful as always!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas jetted off to India last month with their son Dylan.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael are parents to Dylan and Carys

And judging from their snaps, the trio appeared to enjoy a blissful trip during which the Oscar-winning actor was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th edition of the Goa Film Festival.

Catherine and Michael have been together for over 20 years and have since become one of Hollywood's hottest power couples.

© Getty Images The duo exchanged vows in 2000

The Entrapment actress and Ant-Man actor were married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel, and together they are proud parents to son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones at home with Michael Douglas

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

Beyond this, Catherine and Michael have also been incredibly frank about their age gap, telling The Telegraph: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just maths."