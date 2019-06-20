Kate Garraway's fans go crazy for her chic Jackie O outfit – and it's in the sale! Come fly with me…

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway is obsessed with her latest outfit and so are we! The presenter wore this super-chic dress and jacket on Wednesday's show and her Instagram fans are all over it. It's got that whole sixties glamorous air hostess vibe going on – makes us want to pack a Louis Vuitton suitcase and jet to St Tropez pronto.

Kate posted: "#obsessed with this @hobbslondon dress & jacket combo - @susannareid100 said “very Jackie O “ - love her . @tvsrichardarnold said “trolley dolly” - hey I’ll take either!" We're not sure 'trolley dolly' is that PC any more but Kate didn't seem to mind.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kate Garraway

So Kate's elegant ensemble is from high street store Hobbs and hurrah, both pieces just happen to be in the sale right now. The navy, red and ivory Annabel Dress is £119, down form £149, and the matching Annabel Jacket is priced £109, down from £169. Yes, a little on the steep side but surely a lifetime investment. Jackie O never goes out of fashion, right?

The Annabel Dress by Hobbs, priced £119

Not surprisingly, Kate was inundated with compliments on her cool look from her Instagram followers. One told her: "Aww this is class, you look as always stunning xx." Another said: "Love and adore this outfit!!! Sooo smart!!!" While one fan wrote: "Ohhh can someone lend me £230ish I would love this!!!"

The Annabel Jacket by Hobbs, priced £109

And mum-of-two Kate isn't the only high profile lady to step out in the Hobbs outfit on Wednesday. One follower revealed: "Kate… Ann Marie Trevelyan had the exact same outfit on politics live today. Must be very popular. Lovely on both."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.