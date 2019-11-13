Kate Garraway made a fashionable entrance into Brisbane Airport on Monday evening ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! But her jungle adventure didn't get off to the easiest of starts after she revealed she was detained by customs officials over the excessive amount of fake tan in her suitcase. The Good Morning Britain presenter admitted she went slightly overboard in duty-free during her stopover in the United Arab Emirates. "I bought some fake tan in Abu Dhabi," she told The Sun. "As I thought best to get that tan all over every part of my body, and they wouldn't let me through customs. I had to have it put in its own special box. I was held up by my fake tan."

Kate had to put all her fake tan in its own special box

The 52-year-old confessed that she purchased so much fake tan to help her feel more confident in her jungle swimming costumes. She added: "I've got a lot of swimming costumes. It's quite hard as there's bits of my body that I'm trying to cover up. I was looking for one that starts up here and goes down to my ankles."

Kate has lost two stone since ditching sugar and caffeine

We think Kate is looking fabulous, especially since she overhauled her diet and dropped two stone after ditching sugar and caffeine. Speaking in an interview with Fit and Well last year, the early-riser – who wakes up at 3am for her role on GMB - revealed: "I tried different popular diets and realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn’t think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I’ve always had loads of chocolate. Now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me."

Kate will make her I'm A Celeb debut when the new series kicks off on Sunday 17 November at 9pm on ITV.

