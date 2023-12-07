Mariah Carey stuns in a sequined bodysuit inside her $1.8 million two-story tour bus with its own Christmas tree

Mariah Carey is carrying on the legacy of the holidays with her ongoing Merry Christmas One And All! Tour, which kicked off on November 15 in Highland, California, and will conclude on December 17 in New York City.

The 54-year-old "songbird supreme" has enchanted audiences nationwide (and Canada) with her eternal Christmas classics, including the expected crowd favorite "All I Want for Christmas is You" (which was blocked from a number one on the Hot 100 for the first time in four years by Brenda Lee).

But while she's on tour, Mariah isn't forgetting to pay tribute to the icons that came before her, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post from the inside of her tour bus.

She posted a photograph of herself in full glam, wearing a sequined black bodysuit with a sparkly Nutcracker-themed jacket, holding a copy of Barbra Streisand's 900-page memoir, My Name is Barbra.

In the background of her shot was a poster and, of course, a life-sized Christmas tree, covered in semi-sheer fabric garlands, gold and silver twinkling ornaments, and even painted pinecones. Because why wouldn't the Queen of Christmas have a tree inside her tour bus?

Alongside the post, she wrote: "Living like Babs cause it's Evergreen! Reading the incredible memoir by @barbrastreisand on the tour bus!

"Thank you for the gift and the fabulous dedication @billyeichner," she added, which read: "Dear Mariah, for the Queen of Christmas, a story about the Queen of Hanukkah. Happy Holidays 2023! Love, your very tall elf, Billy."

The tour bus is less of a bus, more than a trailer cum actual RV, priced at over $1.8 million and boasting an area of a whopping 1200 square feet. The two-story ride includes an entire living space with a flat screen, a kitchen, and separate areas for sleep and glam.

The "Queen of Christmas" has been delighting fans on the road this holiday season

In her recent interview with People, the elusive chanteuse opened up about getting back on the road again and her excitement for the 14-date tour. "I've been working day and night on this one…I'll be doing songs I've never done before, some duets. I've got to keep some surprises."

Her twins Moroccan and Monroe have joined her on stage as well, and she also performed with them the 2010 track "Christmas Time is in the Air Again."

Her twins Moroccan and Monroe have joined her on stage as well

She wrote the track when she was pregnant with the 12-year-olds, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and she also talked about some of her personal favorite Christmas tracks, like Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song."

"Some songs like that will give me a melancholy feeling. But I still just soak that up because I love it so much. At the holidays, I love listening to the songs I grew up hearing."

"Some songs like that will give me a melancholy feeling. But I still just soak that up because I love it so much. At the holidays, I love listening to the songs I grew up hearing."

Of her beloved 2010 song, she said: "I was pregnant, and that was us really just focusing and having a great time creating what turned out to be one of my favorite Christmas songs that I've ever written."

