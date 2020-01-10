Mrs Hinch steps out in a faux fur gilet and Hinchers are excited at the bargain price tag The cleaning sensation is fast becoming a fashion poster girl...

We’ve long established that Mrs Hinch is a lover of bargains - from bathroom spray to Christmas decorations. But we love seeing what the 29-year-old wears, too. On Thursday evening the blonde beauty shared a shot of her wrapped up cosy and warm, wearing a glam faux fur gilet. Always supporting local brands, the mother-of-one revealed it came from Bows Boutique - an Essex-based company that is also loved by Stacey Solomon. The gorgeous item cost £34.99, but since the cleaning influencer has worn it, predictably, it’s caused a sellout.

Sophie looked chic in her bargain gilet

It’s great to see someone with such a large social media following investing with readily-available items (not just designer threads). Back in December, Sophie (her real name) told her 3 million Instagram fans that her must-have fashion item was her EBay boots.

The knee-high shoes looked as if they could be a pricey buy. But no, they cost her just £21.99 from the iconic auction site. Amazing, right? The mother-of-one explained she had had lots of questions about the footwear from fans, and helpfully shared a ‘swipe up’ direct link for her followers to buy.

And it’s not just fashion and cleaning gems, she also invests in beauty products that won’t break the bank, too. At the start of January, Sophie shared some of her favourite beauty buys and you’ll find them in Superdrug and Primark. One of her best buys was a tube of Superdrug's Vitamin E Nourishing Eye Cream, which retails for just £3.50, as well as a £3.50 lip kit from Primark. She told her followers: “I just love finding random, reasonably-priced products that actually work, instead of those that are popular because of the name and cost a small fortune!"

