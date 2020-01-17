Mrs Hinch's pink teddy jumper is a Missguided must-have

Mrs Hinch - AKA Sophie Hinchliffe - is fast becoming a fashionista, as well as a cleaning sensation! On Thursday evening the Essex native shared a snap on her Instagram stories of her latest fashion bargain and it came from online retailer Missguided. The mother-of-one loves loungewear and showed her new, pink teddy sweater. She said of the cosy piece: "Lots of messages about my jumper yesterday guys! I brought it from @missguided. Pink Teddy jumper! It's so comfy, and knee-length!" We've tracked it down and it costs just £22 - but unfortunately, it's sold out already.

Hinchers loved Sophie's teddy jumper

The power of Mrs Hinch, eh? Don’t worry though ladies - we’ve found the sweater version which is slightly cropped and still in store, costing £20. Keep scrolling for a whole host of teddy- inspired buys on the high street right now....

Mrs Hinch's jumper sold out as soon as she shared it on Instagram...

The blonde beauty also gave her 3 million followers a handy wardrobe hint too - showing that she uses felt coated hangers.

But we've a similar one! Pink teddy borg cropped v front hoodie, £20, Missguided

She wrote: "I have all the shades of grey in these felt hangers. I've finished hanging all the washing away. And these hangers are definitely the best in my opinion! The clothes never slide off."

Get the look! Teddy Borg Coat, £55, Next

If you fancy investing, Wayfair has a set of £50, for £17.99. Happy shopping!

This is the second time this week that the influencer's fashion must-haves have caused a frenzy amongst her army of 'Hinchers'. On Monday morning, Stacey Solomon’s BFF shared her latest eBay bargain - £5.99 slouchy dresses that she has in four different styles.

Mrs Hinch swears by felt hangers. Try these Velvet Touch Non-Slip Set of 50, £17.99, Wayfair

Holding the items up for the camera, she explained: “So, this is the leopard print smock dress that I wore the other day and I have one in plain black, a dogtooth design, (you can tell I'm not experienced in clothes sharing, but never mind!) and I also have this brown one, which needs an iron. But, I love them! I put one of those fury gilets over the top and it works really well." Another one for the shopping list!

