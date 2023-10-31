Jada Pinkett Smith highlights incredible physique in sumptuous silk co-ord

Jada Pinkett Smith made an appearance on The One Show's sofa last night and she looked simply gorgeous.

The Girls Trip actress, 52, graced our screens for her first UK TV interview about her New York Times bestselling memoir Worthy wearing a fabulous silk co-ord we'd love to get our hands on.

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith backtracks on Will Smith separation leaving Today's Hoda Kotb seriously confused

The Red Table Talk host wore minimal accessories but they certainly packed a punch. Jada wore a pair of large silver earrings in a flat disc shape with co-ordinating silver bangles on both wrists.

© Instagram Jada's outfit was shared on The One Show's Instagram

Completing Jada's outfit were a pair of chic platform closed-toe heels in a soft pink shade which added a touch of drama - a style tip we will gladly take into party season.

Allowing the cobalt piece to do the talking, Jada wore an understated makeup look with glowing skin which featured a rosy blush, a natural matte eyeshadow look, and a nude lip with a glossy tint.

© Instagram Will.i.am, Tom Jones and Rhod Gilbert also appeared on The One Show

The Collateral star has been on our style radar on her trip to London to promote her new book. Just this weekend Jada was seen leaving Park Chinois restaurant in Mayfair wearing a stylish off-white cape over an all-black ensemble with white-rimmed dark sunglasses.

© Getty Jada Pinkett Smith wore a stunning cape to dinner in London last week

The talk show host also warmed the hearts of her fans with a sweet throwback photo marking her husband's 55th birthday alongside their children – Jaden Smith, now 25, and Willow Smith, 23, alongside Will's son Trey, now 30, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Jada captioned the post: "Willard. I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.

"On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared," she continued. "Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all…with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy."

During last night's interview hosted by Alex Jones and Lauren Laverne, Jada said she penned the memoir to chart her journey from "feeling unlovable to lovable" and wanted to share her story "in the hope that people see their story in mine".

© Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jada and Will married in 1997

Jada also revealed that her husband and actor Will Smith has been "super supportive" throughout the time taken to write her memoir and has stood firmly by her side.

It recently came to light that Jada and Will secretly separated in 2016 but never got divorced. The mother-of-two revealed last night that the infamous Oscar moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in defence of wife Jada was the turning point when she decided to remain with him.

© Instagram Jada Pinkett-Smith posing by the beach with her husband Will Smith, stepson Trey Smith, and kids Jaden and Willow Smith

The actress said they are now together, not in a traditional relationship but in a way that works for them. The impact of their parent's unconventional relationship on their children Jaden and Willow has started to surface.

Willow, the 'Whip My Hair' singer posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram which said: "Higher Power, please remind my wounded parts that they don't need to lash out to feel better and that healing can be found underneath the discomfort if I learn how to make friends with it…"

© Getty Willow and her mum Jada Pinkett Smith

DISCOVER: Will Smith reveals exciting new chapter without wife Jada after bombshell revelations

The actress also reflected last night on her relationship with Sharon Osbourne and how she helped Jada launch a music career in the early 2000s.