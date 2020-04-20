Alex Jones totally wowed The One Show viewers in this gorgeous Oasis dress It's another beautiful outfit from Alex!

Alex Jones looked beautiful on Monday night's The One Show, didn't she? The star was joined by Patrick Kielty for the new episode, and no doubt wowed viewers in her ultra-flattering outfit. Dressed as always by her fashion stylist Tess Wright, we reckon fans will be rushing out to buy her look.

Alex wore a pretty Oasis dress on Monday's show

Alex's dress is a bargain buy from Oasis - a brand she is no doubt keen to support since it was recently announced it had fallen into administration amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. The floral midi dress costs £55 and is still available to shop online, but it's selling out quickly! Sadly, the star's chic Mango boots are no longer available, since she loves to recycle her favourite accessories.

The presenter often sparks a sell-out with her affordable outfits, just like her ultra-popular Marks & Spencer jeans or her pretty Topshop dress, which fans rushed to buy earlier in April.

Oasis floral midi dress, £55, John Lewis

And speaking exclusively with HELLO!, stylist Tess - who also works with Steph McGovern and Mary Berry - told us that Alex loves to wear high-street and smaller brands. "Alex has been wearing a lot of high street brands but we have been looking at smaller British labels too as we wanted to support them through this really tough time," she said, touching on the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking of her go-to style, she added: "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour. Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

