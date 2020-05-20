Martine McCutcheon nails the boho-chic summer trend in a white Aztec dress

Sharing a photo of her latest look on social media, Martine McCutcheon nailed the boho-chic summer trend when she donned a white Aztec-style dress from Fly Style. Coordinating her statement midi with a woven straw hat, black sunglasses, a pair of silver sliders, and a black clutch bag from Zadig&Voltaire, the 44-year-old looked effortlessly stylish. She captioned the mirror selfie: "Love it when you just throw something on and it works! You can't beat chic and easy... Thank you @flystylestudio for my birthday treat, it's perfect! Bag @zadigetvoltaire shoes @nastygal #coolsummerlook #loveit."

Martine shared a photo of her latest look on Instagram

Retailing at £85 on the Fly Style website, Martine's bohemian smock dress is available in a maxi-style and features three-quarter length flared sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Sold in one size, Fly Style notes that the dress fits UK sizes 8 to 16.

Aztec Dress, £85, Fly Style

As for the actress's statement shoes, Martine's faux leather sandals are in the NastyGal sale - and they're a total bargain buy! Reduced from £25 down to £13, Martine's slip-on shoes feature a flat sole and a crossover, strappy design complete with stud detailing.

Faux Leather Flat Sandals, £13, NastyGal

We reckon her particular Zadig&Voltaire bag is this rock studs clutch which costs £335. The luxury designer has a whole host of similar styles on their website perfect for building a capsule wardrobe this summer.

Rock Studs Clutch Bag, £335, Zadig&Voltaire

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her 285K Instagram followers, Martine's fans were quick to comment on her edgy ensemble. One wrote: "Have just ordered the same dress on the back of this post and am desperately hoping it looks as lovely as it does on @martinemccutcheon." "I love love love this look on you so much," added another.

VIDEO: Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus Honour Our NHS With A Song

In a new interview for HELLO! magazine, Martine McCutcheon revealed how she has been keeping positive during lockdown with her husband Jack McManus and their five-year-old son Rafferty at home in Surrey. The actress been open in the past about struggling with depression, Lyme disease and ME (chronic fatigue syndrome) and has had to take extra care amid the coronavirus crisis. "If you have any underlying illness you can't take risks. As with any chronic condition you can have flare-ups. When I go outside I always have my mask and my gloves and take it very seriously," Martine told HELLO!

