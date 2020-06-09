Billie Faiers models the cutest looking pyjamas and they're only £20

Since releasing her brand new collection with InTheStyle, former TOWIE star Billie Faiers has been gracing our Instagram feeds with stylish snaps of her pyjama range - and we're officially obsessed. Taking to her social media over the weekend, Billie modelled eight of her favourite summer PJ sets for her 2.2 million followers, writing: "Pyjamas all day! My InTheStyle PJs are LIVE on the app!! So many of you asked me about these and they are honestly my fave collection to date!" Wowing in a gorgeous mint two-piece, the mum-of-two posed in her modern hallway wearing a frill-hem strappy top and shorts set which costs just £20. Want to shop Billie's look? We've got the details.

Billie posted a photo of her InTheStyle pyjamas on Instagram

Still available in most sizes, you can shop Billie's dreamy PJ set in four other colours - pink, grey, stone and blue. Receiving an outpouring of praise from her Instagram followers, it's safe to say that the TV star's pyjama collection is sure to fly off the virtual shelves. "Got mine! Mint stripe frill set and the baby pink dreaming set," commented one. "Ordered. In need of a PJ refresh so three sets on their way!" wrote another.

Billie Faiers Mint Striped Pyjamas, £20, InTheStyle

Posing up a storm from the comfort of her own home, we couldn't help but notice Billie's stunning hallway in the background. Ultra-modern and minimalist, the room is painted in neutral tones, and features a mink-grey cabinet adorned with family photos, a vase of white roses, a statement grey candle and a shell-coloured lamp. One of Billie's two homes, back in February The Mummy Diaries star revealed that she had found the family's "forever home," which she hopes to eventually move into permanently.

VIDEO: Why Billie Faiers can't trust Greg to pick the kids' outfits

"We have bought a new house," she told HELLO!. "We got the keys at the end of January but it's a huge project, a big renovation. We are going in blind because we've never done it before and we are starting from scratch." She adds that while it's all very exciting, the family won't be moving in for at least a year since it requires a lot of reconstruction. "The architect has been in and for what we want to do, it's going to be at least a year or a year and a half until it is safe for us to live in, so we are going to stay where we are for now."

