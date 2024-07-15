Michelle Keegan displays tanned and toned physique in shimmering mermaid bikini

Michelle Keegan's enviable summer wardrobe has one big perk – it's made up of items from her own swimwear brand.

The Our Girl actress modelled a two-piece from Orfila Bee as she enjoyed a holiday in Mallorca with her husband of 12 years, Mark Wright. Lounging on the back of a boat, Michelle looked the picture of holiday bliss as she topped up her golden tan in an olive green bikini.

© Instagram Michelle looked radiant in an Orfila Bee bikini

The 'Azura' bandeau bikini top has a halterneck strap and keyhole detailing and is made out of a "high shine luxurious fabric that will shimmer in the sunshine", according to the website.

Highlighting her toned abs, Michelle teamed the top with the matching 'Gisela' high waist seamless briefs. Both items cost just £30, meaning the Fool Me Once star's total outfit was a bargain at £60.

© Instagram The Our Girl actress is holidaying with her husband Mark Wright

Michelle added golden bracelets and a matching anklet that offset her tan, leaving her long brunette hair loose to whip around in the wind on the boat.

She later secured it in a top knot as she posed on a rocky beachside with her straw hat.

Michelle's holiday wardrobe

© Instagram Michelle showed off her enviable holiday wardrobe

The bikini was not the only item in Michelle's holiday wardrobe that left fans swooning; many also asked about her white crochet mini dress featuring colourful patchwork patterns.

Boohoo has the same pattern in a maxi dress or skirt in the sale for £58.50, for those looking to draw inspiration from Michelle's style.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old also recently debuted a striking halter-neck maxi dress in black and white. Her gorgeous frock featured bold stripes, a buttoned front and an A-line skirt, which she paired with white sandals and some sleek black sunglasses.

Beauty-wise, the actress secured her tresses in a low bun and highlighted her chiselled features with a bronzed and dewy palette.

Mallorca holiday home

© Instagram The couple have homes in Essex (pictured) and Mallorca

The couple, who got married in 2012, only recently put the finishing touches on both their Essex mansion and their Mallorca holiday home. It's possible they were staying at the latter during their recent trip and making the most of the marble kitche, panelled bedroom, and freestanding tub in the bathroom. Take a tour inside in the video below...

After the renovations were finished in June last year, Mark told his followers: "FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO.

"Sorry for the delay… If you've been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time but we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go… Couldn't have done it without the amazing team that helped me."

He continued: "It's been a dream of mine to have a place out here for as long as I can remember, now time to enjoy it!"

