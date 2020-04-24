Davina McCall lights up our screens in a sunshine yellow dress for the Big Night In This dress is so dreamy

Bringing a pop of colour to our screens on Thursday night, Davina McCall looked as radiant as ever when she stepped out in this sunshine yellow dress to host the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In. Presenting the charity special alongside Matt Baker, Lenny Henry, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness, viewers couldn't take their eyes off of the star's vibrant outfit - and neither could we. Recycling this dreamy one-shoulder dress - which she first wore to ITV's Palooza party in November 2019 - Davina's yellow number certainly made a statement with its asymmetric neckline and dramatic billowing sleeve. The mum-of-three teamed her glamorous midi with a pair of black stilettos and minimal jewellery, and styled her hair into a bouncy blowdry, while her makeup was kept dewy and natural.

Davina wore a sunshine yellow Alex Perry dress

Designed by Alex Perry - a favourite amongst the likes of Gywneth Paltrow, Lea Michele and Nicole Kidman - Davina's yellow dress currently retails at £1380 on the Farfetch website. Looking for a high street alternative? We've got you covered with these fabulous frocks from Very and Lipsy.

Retailing at £55 on the Very website, this lace midi dress is perfect for summer. Available in a pastel lemon shade, you're sure to turn heads in this feminine frock which features a dramatic ruffle sleeve and fluted hem.

Lemon Lace Dress, £55, Very

This one shouldered ruffle midi from Lipsy is available on the Next website, priced at just £35 and is still available in all sizes. The timeless design is effortlessly elegant and perfect for a garden party.

Lipsy One Shoulder Dress, £35, Next

Often wowing in her show-stopping outfits, back in February Davina also turned heads when she stepped out in a dazzling gold dress for The Masked Singer final. Channeling Kylie Minogue in a sleeveless sparkly number from luxury London designer Kolchagov Barba, Davina's stylist Angie Smith completed the look by adding matching heels and a chunky gold watch - stunning!

