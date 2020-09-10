Gemma Collins surprises fans in the most flattering skinny jeans The TOWIE star looked seriously stylish

Gemma Collins wore what might just be her most casual look ever on Wednesday – and she looked seriously chic.

MORE: Rolling In It star Gemma Collins' Essex home revealed: see inside

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to gush about her first collection with In The Style – which launches on Thursday – and in one picture, could be seen wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a gorgeous black tank top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Remember when Gemma Collins quit the I'm a Celebrity jungle?

To top off her look, the fashionista wore her bright blonde locks lose, decorating them with a beautiful, mustard yellow headband.

Gemma has been seen wearing skinny black jeans more often recently, and has been posting photos of the stylish tops she pairs her trousers with.

RELATED: Gemma Collins wears dazzling rainbow outfit to reveal secret talent

Gemma looked so chic!

RELATED: Gemma Collins dazzles in bodycon dress as she shows off three stone weight loss

We're particularly obsessed with the leopard print blouse Gemma could be seen wearing with her jet black jeans in a separate image posted on Wednesday.

With her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, Gemma wore a trendy pair of chunky black sandals on her feet and accessorised with show-stopping hoop earrings.

Gemma's been rocking jeans often lately

Beneath the photo she explained: "@inthestylecurve I’ve got my first proper clothing range dropping after the huge success of the memayyyy range!! It launches on Thursday 6pm on the @inthestyle app!! Exclusive sizes 16-28 ladies and it’s amazing!! Perfect prints and shapes for autumn! #ad".

Over the past few days, Gemma has been sharing snippets of what fans can expect from her plus-size range, and we predict a mass sell-out.

From floaty floral dresses to the perfect pair of ripped jeans, the collection looks packed full of simple yet super wearable wardrobe staples.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.