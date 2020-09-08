Gemma Collins wears dazzling rainbow outfit to reveal secret talent The TOWIE star has some serious pipes!

As it turns out, Gemma Collins has one of the most magical singing voices imaginable!

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Monday to let her followers know that she had launched a brand new collection, singing a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

For the occasion, the fashionista donned an outfit that was just as incredible as her voice.

The 39-year-old wore a disco-inspired trouser and top co-ord, and not only did it glitter, but it was also rainbow coloured!

Gemma's fans loved her show-stopping look.

Gemma wore a show-stopping outfit

"You look amazing love your outfit," wrote one.

"I love this outfit. You look amazing," echoed another, with a third sweetly adding: "Love this outfit!"

Needless to say, fans were also absolutely floored by Gemma's voice, and rushed to the comment section of her post to let her know just how beautiful she sounded.

"Who knew you had a beautiful voice?" One of Gemma's followers noted.

Gemma is known for her bold looks

"WOW, what a voice!" said another.

A third social media user commented: "Where have you been hiding that voice GC?"

Gemma is known for her extravagant – but always chic – looks, and wowed again just last week when she showed off her three-stone weight loss in a bright cardigan and turban combo.

The Diva Forever favourite sported a rainbow-hued Missoni cover-up, layered over a hot pink T-shirt and baby blue leggings.

On her feet, Gemma added an extra touch of designer glamour with a pair of white sliders.

Wearing her blonde hair extension-free and loose, Gemma completed her casual ensemble with a blue patterned turban.

We're not sure we've ever seen such a glamourous loungewear look!

