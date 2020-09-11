Lady Kitty Spencer floors fans in ultra-sparkly party gown Kitty is living it up in Italy!

Lady Kitty Spencer is still enjoying her stylish stay in Italy, and on Thursday she shared some more glamorous snaps of her latest fashion party.

Looking beautiful in a glittering gown, the model twirled and danced at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Florence – and the beautiful dress featured both pailette sequins and bold florals! Swoon.

MORE: The 7 rare moments that Meghan Markle wore a formal royal gown

Posting two gorgeous photos and a video from the soirée, Kitty wrote on Instagram: "Grazie mille Stefano & @dolcegabbana for everything!! Super happy to be together again. What an unforgettable night at Cantina Antinori nel Chianti."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lady Kitty's style over the years

The packed party was thrown at a stunning vineyard in Florence – we're not jealous at all!

And as usual, fans were quick to comment on Kitty's stunning choice of outfit. "Loving the dress. Wow wow wow," one wrote, with another adding: "WOW… what a dress… stunning!"



Lady Kitty shared a beautiful shot of her dress

A further commented: "You look fantastic Kitty! That dress is spectacular."

The daughter of Earl Spencer has been rocking some beautiful looks from the Italian fashion house during her time in Florence, and wore a dreamy sheer dress to the Alta Moda fashion show, too.

MORE: Why the Countess of Wessex hasn't been wearing her engagement ring

Kitty regularly models for Dolce and Gabbana, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

And earlier in September, she also posed in a beautiful strapless gown to show off some sparkling diamond jewellery from Bvlgari.

Many followers have likened Kitty to her late aunt, Princess Diana, in her glamorous photos.

One wrote: "You have something of your auntie lady D, she was as beautiful as you." Another added: "Beautiful lady! I loved Diana Spencer, too. Your family are all gorgeous."