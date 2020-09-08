Lady Kitty Spencer stuns fans in sheer fairytale gown during luxury Italian escape "You look like a Princess!"

Lady Kitty Spencer looks like she's having a fabulous time mingling with the fashion pack in Italy, recently attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Florence wearing the most beautiful frothy gown!

Taking pride of place on the front row next to model Monica Belluci, the daughter of Earl Spencer looked breath-taking in the sheer dress, which featured dramatic floral details and pretty lace overlays.

"@dolcegabbana Alta Moda with @monicabellucciofficiel #dgaltamoda #dglovestuscany," she simply captioned her photo.

Friends and fans were quick to compliment her incredible gown, with close friend Marchioness Emma Weymouth writing: "Dream dress," to which one fan replied: "Isn't it just."

Kitty shared the gorgeous snap from the D&G fashion show

Another follower added: "This dress! And you with Monica… beyond stunning," and a further said: "Omg! Kitty, you look like fairytale princess!! Amazing dress."

The glamorous event saw a number of Dolce and Gabbana's loyal customers and collaborators jet to Italy for the lavish affair, which included the Alta Moda fashion show - a lavish catwalk showing off the fashion house's latest offering.

Kitty shared a number of photographs from her stay in Florence, including the Alta Satoria event which saw her wearing a gorgeous beaded pencil dress from the brand.

In other snaps, she posed in another beautiful dress, this time a floral one-shoulder design with a flattering tie waist.

She captioned her post: "What a joy to see the @dolcegabbana magic in Florence - a place that will always hold great sentiment for me, as it is the first city I moved to after studying and somewhere that I was lucky enough to call home for a while."