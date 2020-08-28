Lady Kitty Spencer's Christian Dior knit has the sweetest slogan She wears her heart on her jumper…

Lady Kitty Spencer isn't making us jealous with her Italian holiday snaps at all. At all.

The model, who is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, has been enjoying the sunshine in Capri, and made sure her love of the island was known with her latest outfit!

Sharing a snap of her gorgeous breakfast spot, Kitty could be seen rocking Christian Dior's sell-out Mariniere sweater, which bears the statement: 'J'Adior Capri'. She simply captioned her photo: "Buongiorno."



Kitty looked lovely in her Dior knit

The French designer's cult 'J'Adior' range features everything from shoes to jewellery and ready-to-wear pieces, with a number of pieces championing chic hotspots around the world.

While Kitty has opted for her beloved Capri, there's also Ibiza, St Tropez and Monaco to choose from, amongst others. The 'Mariniere' sweater costs £910.

Princess Diana was very loyal to her Christian Dior handbag

Of course, the fashion house may hold special connections with Kitty, since her late aunt was very loyal to the brand herself. Princess Diana's iconic Lady Dior bag became synonymous with her after she fell in love with the design and ordered it in every style – it was named in her honour in 1996.

Today, the Lady Dior bag is still a staple of the house and comes in a range of sizes and colours – Kitty has been carrying a beautiful metallic version in the past.

Kitty has also been spotted with a Lady Dior bag

The fashion model certainly has an incredible eye for style just like Diana, and works closely with luxury labels Dolce & Gabbana and Bvlgari, too.

During her post-lockdown trip to Italy, Kitty has rocked everything from florals to polka dots to neon brights – we can't wait to see what she wears next…